ArchLoot (AL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $543.70 Thousand

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One ArchLoot token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $543.70 thousand and approximately $1.13 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,631.50 or 0.99692153 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com.

Buying and Selling ArchLoot

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 883,297,988.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.00339454 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,029,299.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

