Wrapped Sonic Trading Up 5.3% This Week (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Wrapped Sonic has a market capitalization of $758.61 thousand and $323.24 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,631.50 or 0.99692153 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 332,171,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 332,778,408.81909976. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04074175 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $346,871.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.