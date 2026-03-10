Zerebro Price Reaches $0.0069 (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Zerebro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zerebro has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Zerebro has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,951,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official website for Zerebro is zerebro.org. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,951,080.915411 with 999,950,851.024596 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.00685633 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $1,838,444.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerebro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

