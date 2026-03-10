Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Posts Earnings Results

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genuit Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Here are the key takeaways from Genuit Group’s conference call:

Genuit delivered FY25 revenue of about £602m (c. +7%) with underlying operating profit of £94.4m , improved H2 margins (~16.4%), strong cash conversion (102%) and a progressive dividend of 12.9p (up 0.4p), supporting reinvestment and shareholder returns.

The company is executing its sustainable solutions for growth strategy—targeting higher-growth, sustainability-led markets (ventilation, blue?green roofs) and completed >£100m of bolt?on M&A (Monodraught, Davidson) that management says are integrating well and on track to be accretive toward midterm >20% EBIT targets.

Management reorganized into two reporting divisions (Climate and Water) to drive collaboration and scale, incurring around £5m of restructuring and part of £25m non?underlying items this year, while divesting the small non?strategic Polydeck business.

Water Management saw margin pressure and a profit decline (inventory provisions plus employment cost headwinds such as NI and living wage increases), though management expects AMP8 funding and blue?green solutions to drive medium?term recovery.

Outlook: Q1 remains subdued with wet weather and external risks (Middle East), but pockets of order intake (schools, AMP8, commercial) plus 1.5x net leverage, ~£30–35m CapEx guidance and continued M&A focus leave management confident in outperforming the market and reaching >20% operating margin over the medium term.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 333 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £834.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.51. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 293 and a 1 year high of GBX 423.39.

In other news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 8,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.24. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.50.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

