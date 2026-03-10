Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.43), FiscalAI reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%.The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of INSE stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

