Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Here are the key takeaways from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s conference call:

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax delivered 5% organic sales growth and 6% adjusted operating profit growth in 2025, with group margin of 20%, cash conversion of 89% and leverage down to 1.5x, and management guides to mid?single?digit organic growth in 2026 with operating profit growing ahead of sales.

Spirax delivered and 6% adjusted operating profit growth in 2025, with group margin of 20%, cash conversion of 89% and leverage down to 1.5x, and management guides to mid?single?digit organic growth in 2026 with operating profit growing ahead of sales. The group completed a restructuring that will deliver GBP 40m of annualized savings (around half realized in 2025); management plans to reinvest most of these savings into sales capability, digital and decarbonization to fund future growth.

The group completed a restructuring that will deliver of annualized savings (around half realized in 2025); management plans to reinvest most of these savings into sales capability, digital and decarbonization to fund future growth. Division momentum: ETS grew 11% with North American factory output up >20% and is targeting a 20% margin, Watson?Marlow saw >10% biopharm demand supporting 6% sales growth and margins up to 26.2% (path back to 30%+), while STS offset China/Korea large?project weakness with MRO/solution sales (STS +1% overall, +3% ex large projects) at a 23.5% margin.

Division momentum: grew 11% with North American factory output up >20% and is targeting a 20% margin, saw >10% biopharm demand supporting 6% sales growth and margins up to 26.2% (path back to 30%+), while offset China/Korea large?project weakness with MRO/solution sales (STS +1% overall, +3% ex large projects) at a 23.5% margin. Material risks remain from FX and tariff headwinds (FX reduced sales by ~3% and operating profit by ~4%), geopolitical and supply?chain uncertainty (including Middle East impacts) and remaining ETS execution issues, any of which could pressure near?term demand and margins.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 3.6%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,310 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,363 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,091.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 5,380 and a 52 week high of GBX 8,050.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,540.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.