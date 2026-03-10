Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $807.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.48 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Stagwell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stagwell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

