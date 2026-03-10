RZcoin Price Hits $204.78 on Top Exchanges (RZ)

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. RZcoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $8.80 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RZcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RZcoin token can currently be purchased for about $204.78 or 0.00288070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,631.50 or 0.99692153 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RZcoin

RZcoin’s launch date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RZcoin is coin.rz.game. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 203.73720597 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.