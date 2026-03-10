Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

