Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.39.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Index rebalancing and inclusion activity is creating buying demand for S&P 500 tracking funds (new additions to the index force index funds to buy). Vertiv Inclusion Article
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying noted in filings — American Century increased its VOO stake, a sign of continued demand from money managers. American Century Buys VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing investor education and coverage highlights VOO’s role as the largest S&P 500 ETF and a core, low-cost option—supporting steady long-term demand but not a near-term catalyst. 3 Things Every VOO Investor Needs to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces reiterate that buying the S&P 500 via ETFs like VOO remains a common strategy vs. picking individual winners—this supports passive inflows over time. Is VOO the Smartest Investment?
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 finished the week at its lowest close since mid-December and is several percent off its January high, pressuring index-tracking ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Lowest Close of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and a spike in oil prices triggered sharp pre-market futures selling and risk-off moves that weigh on VOO since it tracks the broad market. Futures Plunge as Oil Jumps
- Negative Sentiment: S&P 500 futures and technical commentators flagged tests of the 200-day moving average amid the oil-driven sell-off, a short-term technical risk for the index and VOO. Futures Eye 200-Day MA
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
