Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,074 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $33,789,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $260.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.01 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.67. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

