SharkNinja, Inc. $SN is Tyro Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for about 8.9% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SharkNinja worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $81,983,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,048,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 79.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 900,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,156,000 after purchasing an additional 399,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,844.28. The trade was a 23.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.