Tyro Capital Management LLC Buys 22,935 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 16.1% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CRH worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CRH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 597,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 596.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 39,687 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $131.55.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

