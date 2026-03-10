Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Netflix worth $3,129,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,179.80. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. New Street Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.