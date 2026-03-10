Inceptionr LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 62.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.04.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $202.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

