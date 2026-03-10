Schroder Investment Management Group Has $170.95 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $170,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $344,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after buying an additional 2,854,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 451.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,627 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,552,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,686,000 after buying an additional 1,427,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,998,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

