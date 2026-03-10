Swiss National Bank Sells 37,500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $174,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,968,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $196,579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 27,221.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,000. The trade was a 36.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $328.86 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

