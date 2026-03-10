Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 291,754 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,754 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

