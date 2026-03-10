Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $208,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,272,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 573.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

