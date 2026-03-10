Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $197,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454,810 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,611,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,881,000 after buying an additional 2,765,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,210,000 after buying an additional 2,559,104 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

