WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $4.06 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 573,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 22.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 110,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 49.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO Eric J. Downing sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,740. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ WERN opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

