WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,713,332,000 after buying an additional 115,349 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,412,000 after buying an additional 330,213 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after buying an additional 833,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $637,806,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $559.06 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $396.41 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total value of $860,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,028. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,095 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.