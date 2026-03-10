WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 113,951 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1,031.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.10. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 101.12%. The company had revenue of $192.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small?molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

