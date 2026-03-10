Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 244,012 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $139,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 3,266,724 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 2,227,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,935,000 after buying an additional 2,038,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

