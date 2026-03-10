9,858,415 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,858,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,495,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,544.45. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

