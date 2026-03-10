Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $203,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $610.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $665.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

