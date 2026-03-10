Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter worth $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the third quarter worth $103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sharplink Gaming from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. iA Financial set a $20.00 target price on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on Sharplink Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Sharplink Gaming Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of SBET opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 11.40. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million.

Sharplink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

