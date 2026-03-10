Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 2,058,313 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,278,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058,313 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 9.12% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $692,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,059,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,685,000 after buying an additional 2,068,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,855,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,214,000 after buying an additional 2,636,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,464,000 after buying an additional 435,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

