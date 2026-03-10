Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $182,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 396,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.1%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

