Schroder Investment Management Group Has $191.60 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,684 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $191,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 250,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Stories

