Javier Reyes Purchases 105 Shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Javier Reyes acquired 105 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.88 per share, with a total value of $12,167.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,850.16. The trade was a 5.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. City Holding Company has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of City by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in City by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in City by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in City by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

