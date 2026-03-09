Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.75 and last traded at $151.0080. Approximately 12,886,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,096,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -397.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,904.20. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

