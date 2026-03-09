PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $46.16. 18,869,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 26,215,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

