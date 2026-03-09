Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $31.98. 27,515,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 32,425,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

