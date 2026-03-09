Stephen Gunstream Acquires 26,000 Shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $55,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,497 shares in the company, valued at $579,418.55. This represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 0.5%

TKNO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 133,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,362. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 42.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO) is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company’s portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

