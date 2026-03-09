YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 8,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YDES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, YD Bio presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

