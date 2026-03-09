HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $140.18 Thousand (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $140.18 thousand and approximately $976.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 180.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004581 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00005004 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $520.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

