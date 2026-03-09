JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Price Reaches $112.83

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $105.52 million and $4.00 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be bought for approximately $112.83 or 0.00163183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 935,188 tokens. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 934,283.24209137. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 111.07275021 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,842.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

