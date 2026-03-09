Kyber Network Crystal v2 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.77 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $23.77 million and $3.72 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Kyber Network Crystal v2
Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 240,944,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,874,985 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.