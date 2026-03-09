Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.25. 185,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

