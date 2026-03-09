LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,661 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. PR Newswire: Delivery Tracker

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,515. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $358.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

