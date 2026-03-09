The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after buying an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot's high-value Pro channel. PR Newswire: Delivery Tracker

Positive Sentiment: Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. MSN: Jim Cramer

Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management's confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: HD overview

Neutral Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (?71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. MarketBeat: Institutional activity

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Yahoo: Buy/Sell/Hold discussion

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short?term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

Negative Sentiment: Top?line softness and valuation pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~3.8% YoY despite an EPS beat, and some commentary/articles flag valuation concerns relative to growth. High leverage (debt/equity ~3.6) and a payout ratio near ~65% increase sensitivity to slower sales. Yahoo: Delivery tracker + valuation note

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $358.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $2,689,515 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

