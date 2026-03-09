LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 142,551 shares of company stock worth $63,023,276 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $396.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America resumed coverage and upgraded TSLA to a Buy with a $460 price target, citing improving fundamentals and upside versus recent trading — this provides a credible analyst catalyst that can support buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Higher gasoline prices in California have renewed retail interest in EVs; commentators (e.g., Ross Gerber) say rising pump costs could boost EV demand and long?term sales for Tesla and other EV makers. This is a cyclical demand tailwind for the EV story.

Neutral Sentiment: Tesla's historical Bitcoin moves and current holdings (now ~11,509 BTC) remain a balance?sheet line item; on?chain analyses recap past buys/sales but offer limited immediate impact on core auto earnings. Useful for macro/asset?value context rather than near?term price driver.

Neutral Sentiment: Put option premiums for TSLA are elevated, signaling higher implied volatility and attractive income for option sellers — this highlights rising trader interest but is agnostic on direction.

Negative Sentiment: Surging oil prices (above $100) tied to geopolitical tensions are pressuring auto and EV stocks broadly; higher fuel costs can hurt consumer sentiment and near?term vehicle purchases, contributing to the stock's downward move.

Negative Sentiment: Tesla reported a year?over?year drop in annual deliveries, which is an immediate fundamental negative for revenue growth expectations and helps explain recent share weakness.

Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution risk in autonomy intensify — critics note firms like Waymo expanding fast and argue Tesla may not be the only company to achieve unsupervised autonomy; this raises execution uncertainty for Tesla's robotaxi/Full Self?Driving revenue path.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

