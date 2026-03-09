Fellaz Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $9.62 thousand worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Fellaz
Fellaz’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,642,740 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.io. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fellaz is medium.com/@fellaz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.