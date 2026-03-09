PAX Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Billion (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $497.52 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $5,105.20 or 0.07524324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on September 5th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 497,074 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/blog/pax-gold-the-safest-way-to-own-gold-today.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. Facebook, LinkedIn, Medium, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

