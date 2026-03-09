HashAI (HASHAI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HashAI has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a market cap of $4.50 million and $87.00 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official message board is medium.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00005014 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $131,228.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

