First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.2410. 47,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 26,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.3093 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $530,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

