Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.0450 and last traded at $2.0450. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Elementis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc is a London?based specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance?enhancing additives and ingredients across a range of industrial and consumer markets. The company’s product portfolio is organized into two primary divisions: Specialty Additives and Surfactants. Specialty Additives includes rheology modifiers, corrosion inhibitors and metalworking fluids that are used in coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers. The Surfactants division produces emulsifiers, wetting agents and demulsifiers that find applications in oilfield chemicals, personal care products and various industrial processes.

Elementis supplies its products globally, with manufacturing and research facilities in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

