Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 57,662 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,662 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,004,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $312,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.91.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $566.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.68.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.