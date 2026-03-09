WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $13.84 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 590.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 509,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,359 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $207.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

