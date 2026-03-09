Schroder Investment Management Group Has $228.77 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $228,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.3%

APP opened at $502.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.19 and its 200 day moving average is $573.97. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Arete Research set a $340.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

